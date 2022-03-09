Osman Bukari invited for Black Stars game against

Ghana winger Osman Bukari

Ghana winger Osman Bukari makes a return to the Black Stars for the World Cup playoff against Nigeria later this month, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.

He makes a return to the senior national team after making his debut against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in last year's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.



The speedy winger also made his first start for the Black Stars against Sao Tome and Principe at the Accra Sports Stadium in the qualifiers.



The 23-year-old has been in fine form for French Ligue 1 side Nantes and has been rewarded for his impressive performance by Ghana coach Otto Addo.



Bukari showed glimpses of his performance and what Ghana should expect when Nantes defeated French champions PSG 3-1 in the Ligue I on February 19.

The former Gent midfielder is expected to replace Rennes midfielder Kamaldeen Sulemana on the wings should he get to start the game against Nigeria.



Kamaldeen Sulemana is a major doubt for the game after picking up an injury.



Black Stars interim Otto Addo is expected to name his squad in the coming days for the crucial encounter.



Ghana host Nigeria in the first leg on March 25 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium before traveling to Abuja for the second leg on March 29 at the Mashood Abiola Stadium.