0
Menu
Sports

Osman Bukari is as fast as a bullet - Former Croatia international Marko Mlinaric

3122807 Whatsapp Image 20220803 At 9.33.40 Pm Ls Osman Bukari

Sun, 7 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Croatia international Marko Mlinaric described Osman Bukari as untouchable after his wonderful performance against Pjunik.

The Black Stars attacker scored a hat trick and assisted another in a 5-0 thrashing of Pjunik.

Marko Mlinaric who watched the game between Red Star Belgrade and Pjunik gave his full assessment in a panel discussion.

"The star is far above Pjunik, agile, technically dominant... I can't believe how Nantes didn't provoke Osman Bukari, the man is as fast as a bullet, untouchable... Skilled with the ball, executioner?!," he said.

Osman Bukari has received several applause from his teammates, Red Star manager, and fans.

On 21 June 2022, Bukari signed with Red Star Belgrade in Serbia. He played for Nantes on loan last season making 24 appearances and scoring twice.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia's school classmates confirm his Methodist Boys Brigade membership as a child
Women in academia who have been appointed to top positions in the last two years
Violent scenes at UG as angry feuding factions clash
S&P downgrades Ghana's credit rating from B- to CCC+ - Report
Why make Ghana Card the only means of identification? - Afari Gyan
Former Presidential Staffer slams Akufo-Addo
I’m amazed by the kindness of Ghanaians – William Haun
Social media users call out Pastor Azuka over unusual practices at his church
Nigerian ‘sakawa kingpin’ wanted by Interpol - EOCO uncovers
NPP's Harona Esseku dies at age 88