Osman Bukari is as fast as a bullet - Former Croatia international Marko Mlinaric

Osman Bukari

Former Croatia international Marko Mlinaric described Osman Bukari as untouchable after his wonderful performance against Pjunik.

The Black Stars attacker scored a hat trick and assisted another in a 5-0 thrashing of Pjunik.



Marko Mlinaric who watched the game between Red Star Belgrade and Pjunik gave his full assessment in a panel discussion.



"The star is far above Pjunik, agile, technically dominant... I can't believe how Nantes didn't provoke Osman Bukari, the man is as fast as a bullet, untouchable... Skilled with the ball, executioner?!," he said.

Osman Bukari has received several applause from his teammates, Red Star manager, and fans.



On 21 June 2022, Bukari signed with Red Star Belgrade in Serbia. He played for Nantes on loan last season making 24 appearances and scoring twice.