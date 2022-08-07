Osman Bukari joins legends who have scored a hat trick in Europe for Red Star Belgrade

Osman Bukari

Osman Bukari of Red Star joined club legends Bora Kostic, Stanislav Karasi, and Milos Sestic in scoring a hat-trick for the red and whites in competitions played in Europe.

In the opening game of the third round of Champions League qualification, Dejan Stankovic's club defeated Pjunik (5-0) with three goals from Bukari.



A statement from the club's website reads:



"Thus, in a very short period of time, Bukari found himself among the famous names, legends of Red Star who managed to score three goals in official European matches. Bora Kostic (Didelanz), Zoran Filipovic (Komloj Banjaz), Stanislav Karasi (Linfield), Vojin Lazarevic (Lausanne), Milos Sestic (Avenir), Stevan Ostojic (Panathinaikos), Zoran Antonijevic (Linfield), Rajko Janjanin (Benfica) are famous footballers of our team who have already been followed by it.

In recent history, hat-tricks were scored by Nikola Zigic (Nistra), Dejan Lekic (Dinamo Tbilisi) and El Fardu Ben (Europe), and now Osman Bukari can boast of this excellent performance as well,"



Osman Bukari joined Red Star this summer from Gent for a fee of two million euros. The Ghanaian winger previously played for Trencin and Nantes.