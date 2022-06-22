Osman Bukari looking forward to creating beautiful memories at Red Star Belgrade

Osman Bukari

Ghana winger Osman Bukari says he is 'looking forward to creating beautiful memories' at his new club Red Star Belgrade.

The 23-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Nantes, signed a four-year deal with the club from the Belgian side, KAA Gent, in a deal worth €2 million.



Osman netted two goals and provided four assists in 26 matches in all competitions for Nantes.





The Ghanaian played an instrumental role in FC Nantes' French Cup triumph after defeating OGC Nice in the final.Osman was a member of the Black Stars squad that eliminated Nigeria from the 2022 FIFA World Cup final play-off round to book a ticket to the biggest stage in world football slated for November to December this year in Qatar.

He scored his debut goal for Ghana earlier this month against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



He has been capped five times for the senior national team of Ghana, with a goal to his credit.



