0
Menu
Sports

Osman Bukari named in Serbian League Team of the Week

Osman Bukari1 610x400.png Ghana winger Osman Bukari

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger Osman Bukari has been named in the Serbia Super League Team of the Week for the opening week.

The former Nantes player made his debut for Crvena zvezda against FK Radnicki which he scored in that 4-0 win.

Bukari who impressed in preseason was handed a starting role by Coach Stankovic against Radnicki.

The pacy winger scored in his first goal of the club in the 47th minute in the second half for Red Star Belgrade.

Stankovic after the game commended the performance of Osman Bukari and indicated there is still more room for improvement.

The Ghana international, signed during the summer transfer window in a big money move from KAA Gent.

The Black Stars winger has made the list for the team of the week following his outstanding performance.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
EC must be informed by Clerk that Adwoa Safo's seat is vacant - PC
How Ndebugre predicted his death
Minority shoots down one-billion-dollar loan despite IMF plea
How Amartey Kwei described 3rd Republican MPs
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
Related Articles: