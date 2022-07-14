Osman Bukari named in Serbian League Team of the Week

Ghana winger Osman Bukari

Ghana winger Osman Bukari has been named in the Serbia Super League Team of the Week for the opening week.

The former Nantes player made his debut for Crvena zvezda against FK Radnicki which he scored in that 4-0 win.



Bukari who impressed in preseason was handed a starting role by Coach Stankovic against Radnicki.



The pacy winger scored in his first goal of the club in the 47th minute in the second half for Red Star Belgrade.



Stankovic after the game commended the performance of Osman Bukari and indicated there is still more room for improvement.

The Ghana international, signed during the summer transfer window in a big money move from KAA Gent.



The Black Stars winger has made the list for the team of the week following his outstanding performance.



