Osman Bukari praised for scoring a stunning goal in Serbian derby

0met4270 830x0 1 Osman Bukari in action for his club

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Partizan youngster, Kristijan Belic has disclosed that he was impressed by the fantastic goal scored by Ghana international Osman Bukari in the derby against Red Star Belgrade.

On August 31 when the 168th eternal derby between Partizan and Red Star Belgrade was played in the Serbian SuperLiga, Osman Bukari made the headlines all over the world.

This was after he scored with a fantastic non-drop volley to help his team to secure a point from the derby at the end of a 1-1 draw.

Speaking to "Sportski žurnal", Kristijan Belic who plays for Partizan said Osman Bukari’s strike was a very good goal.

“The moment when Bukari scored was incredible. I said to myself: congratulations! Zvezda's attacker caught my eye, although he didn't cause us problems except for that shot. We did a good job,” Kristijan Belic shared.

Since arriving in Serbia in the summer, Osman Bukari has excelled and is currently one of the best wingers in the division.

