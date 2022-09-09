Osman Bukari praises Red Star Belgrade fans despite defeat to Monaco in Europa League

Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari

Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari has praised Red Star Belgrade fans for their continued support in the ongoing 2022/2023 football campaign.

The Ghanaian winger started and lasted the entire duration as his side Red Star Belgrade succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at home on Thursday night in the Europa League Group H opener.



Osman Bukari, who posed a great threat to Monaco was unable to score or register an assist and has therefore pleaded with the fans.



After the game, the former Nantes star eulogized the fans of the club for the support.

“The atmosphere is always great; it gives us extra motivation on the field. The fans motivate us to give more than our maximum. They are amazing,”



Speaking ahead of their second game in the Europa League, Bukari said, "This is just the beginning, the first game, we have to continue working hard, of course first of all rest, and then work on our mistakes. We have five more matches in the Europa League, we have nothing left but to focus on the next match, to think about our mistakes and learn from them,” he concluded.



He has been outstanding since joining the Serbian club in the summer.