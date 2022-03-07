Osman Bukari provides assist in Nantes victory over Montpellier

Ghana winger Osman Bukari

Ghana winger Osman Bukari continued with his good run of form for French outfit FC Nantes after climbing off the bench to provide an assist in the victory over Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The 23-year-old after a slow start to life in France has finally become an important member of the Yellow Canneries, providing his third assist of the campaign.



Having helped the club reached the final of the French Cup in midweek, Bukari replaced Roli Pereira de Sa with 18 minutes left.



And just before the whistle for full time, the speedy winger broke free on the right to serve forward Willem Geubbels with an assist for the second goal of the game.



Randal Kolo Muani opened the scoring in the 69th minute before Geubbels rounded up victory.

The victory is the third in four games for Nantes who are pushing for a top four finish in Ligue 1 this season.



Osman Bukari, who is on loan from Belgium side KAA Gent, has a goal to his credit in 15 French topflight games.



