Osman Bukari ranked second among best players in the Serbian league

Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Osman Bukari has been outstanding for Red Star Belgrade in his debut season, and it is no surprise that he has been named one of the best players in the Serbian league.

The Ghana international is ranked second among the top ten players in the Serbian Super Liga after matchday 10, with his impressive performances helping Red Star Belgrade to second place.

The 23-year-old received a rating of 6.78, trailing only teammate Mirko Ivanic, who received a rating of 6.83.

Osman Bukari's countryman Samuel Owusu is ranked fifth on the list.

He has scored four goals in seven league games for Red Star Belgrade, pushing them in their bid to defend their title.

