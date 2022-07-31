0
Osman Bukari reacts after scoring in Red Star's thrashing of Radnik in Serbia

Osman Bukari1 610x400.png Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari

Sun, 31 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars forward Osman Bukari has expressed delight after netting his second goal of the season in Red Star Belgrade's big win over Radnik.

Bukari's blistering 20-minute display saw Red Star, who were leading 2-0, finish the game with four more goals.

"A well-deserved win and a goal for myself. Proud of the boys. We go again next Tuesday. Same mindset and same attitude!," he wrote on Twitter.

The 23-year-old was introduced in the 70th minute when Red Star were two-nil up thanks to goals from Mirko Ivan at the Stadion Rajko Mitić.

Bukari was put through by Mirko Pavko and the Ghana international out-run his marker before slotting last the goalkeeper.

This is his second goal in three league matches for the early leaders in the Serbian top-flight.

