Osman Bukari reacts after scoring in Red Star's thrashing of Radnik in Serbia

Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari

Black Stars forward Osman Bukari has expressed delight after netting his second goal of the season in Red Star Belgrade's big win over Radnik.

Bukari's blistering 20-minute display saw Red Star, who were leading 2-0, finish the game with four more goals.



"A well-deserved win and a goal for myself. Proud of the boys. We go again next Tuesday. Same mindset and same attitude!," he wrote on Twitter.



The 23-year-old was introduced in the 70th minute when Red Star were two-nil up thanks to goals from Mirko Ivan at the Stadion Rajko Mitić.

Bukari was put through by Mirko Pavko and the Ghana international out-run his marker before slotting last the goalkeeper.



This is his second goal in three league matches for the early leaders in the Serbian top-flight.



