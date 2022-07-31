Osman Bukari reacts after scoring in Red Star's thrashing of Radnik in Serbia

Black Stars forward Osman Bukari has expressed delight after netting his second goal of the season in Red Star Belgrade's big win over Radnik.
Bukari's blistering 20-minute display saw Red Star, who were leading 2-0, finish the game with four more goals.
"A well-deserved win and a goal for myself. Proud of the boys. We go again next Tuesday. Same mindset and same attitude!," he wrote on Twitter.
The 23-year-old was introduced in the 70th minute when Red Star were two-nil up thanks to goals from Mirko Ivan at the Stadion Rajko Mitić.
Bukari was put through by Mirko Pavko and the Ghana international out-run his marker before slotting last the goalkeeper.
This is his second goal in three league matches for the early leaders in the Serbian top-flight.
A well deserved win and a goal for myself. Proud of the boys. We go again next Tuesday. Same mindset and same attitude!????⚪️???? pic.twitter.com/UYVgTrbqR2— Osman Bukari (@OsmanBukari9) July 30, 2022
- Kudus Mohammed scores for Ajax in defeat to PSV in Dutch Super Cup
- Watch Mohammed Kudus' spectacular goal for Ajax in PSV defeat
- Watch Osman Bukari's goal for Red Star Belgrade against Radnik Surdulica
- Mudasiru Salifu marks FC Sheriff debut in draw against FC Zimbru
- Phil Ofosu-Ayeh scores and assists in Halmstads win over Landskrona
- Read all related articles