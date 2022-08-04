Osman Bukari reacts to his hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League Qualifiers against Pyunik

Ghana international Osman Bukari

Ghana international Osman Bukari has reacted to his hat-trick for Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers against Armenian outfit Pyunik on Wednesday night.

The enterprising winger who joined the Serbian club this summer scored a superb hat-trick as Red Star Belgrade defeated Pyunik 5-0 in the UEFA Championship League third qualifying round first leg.



The Ghana international got on the board in the 29th minute at Stadion Rajko Mitic.



Four minutes later, Zambian Kings Kangwa doubled the lead, and just before half-time Bukari found the back of the net again to register a brace on the night.



After the interval, the former Accra Lions FC player scored his third on 70 minutes to make the scoreline 4-0.



He was replaced six minutes later by countryman Ibrahim Mustapha.

“Hat trick and an assist, definitely a night to remember. Beautiful atmosphere” he tweeted.



“I feel great playing in front of Red Star fans. Seen all your messages and Thanks for the Support! Alhamdulillah”



