Osman Bukari sad over draw in Belgrade derby against Partizan

Osman Bukari

Ghana international Osman Bukari is unhappy about Red Star stalemate against Partizan in Belgrade derby in Serbian top-flight.

The 23-year-old scored a stunning volley to open the scoring for Red Star on Wednesday evening as they shared the spoils with their rivals.



After the game, Bukari expressed delight to have scored but said he is unhappy about the side stalemate.



“I'm happy about the goal, but we didn't win and that's why I'm sad. The goal was nice, I practiced shots like this in training yesterday... Then the ball went over the goal, but now it was a perfect shot. I think this is the most beautiful goal in my life “



“There are positive impressions when it comes to the derby, but I am sure that it will be even better when we are the hosts. I think we can do better than this, we need to act more as a team. The pressing was not good, we have to be better in that segment, but now we are going to rest and focus on the next match that is waiting for us already at the weekend”

Bukari scored a scorcher of a volley on the 26th minute mark to give the away team the lead.



Bebras Natcho scored from the penalty spot 11 minutes into the second half to restore parity for the home team, making the final score 1-1.



In his first season in Serbia, the 22-year-old Ghanaian forward has four goals and one assist in league five matches.



He netted thrice in the Champions League qualifiers, making it a total of seven goals in nine appearances.