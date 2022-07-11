0
Osman Bukari scores for Red Stars Belgrade in Serbian League debut

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari marked a remarkable competitive debut for his Serbian side Red Stars Belgrade as he scored in the Serbian Super Liga opener on Sunday.

His side handed a thumping 4-0 win to Radnicki Nis in their opening game of the season.

The Ghanaian winger made a telling contribution to the game aside from his goal which was rather a cherry on the cake.

He scored the last goal of the thumping as his side cruised to a healthy 4-0 victory in their league opener.

Teammate Mirko Ivanic did all the good work before squaring the ball to Osman Bukari who has the easiest of goals as he tapped home.

Goals from Aleksandar Katai from the spot in the 3rd minute gave the Serbian giants the lead before King Kangwa added the second goal in the 25th minute.

Milan Pavkov scored the third goal for his side in the 31st minute before the Ghanaian winger scored on the stroke of halftime.

He joined the Serbian side for 2 million euros from the Belgian side KAA Gent.

