Osman Bukari scores hattrick in Champions League qualifying round

Osman Bukari

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari grabbed a remarkable hattrick for his side Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday night in the UEFA Championship League third qualifying round first leg.

The Serbian side pummeled the Armenian side Pyunik 5-0 with the pacy winger scoring thrice and also providing an assist.



Bukari scored the first of his three goals in the 29th minute for his side at the Rajko Mitic Stadion before four minutes later teammate Kings Kangwa added the second goal.



The Ghanaian winger got his brace on the stroke of halftime to make it 3-0 for his side.



After recess, the Black Stars winger added his third goal in the 70th minute to make it 4-0 before Stefan Mitriovuic added the fifth goal after joining from the bench.



He was replaced six minutes later by countryman Ibrahim Mustapha.

