Osman Bukari starts training with Red Star Belgrade after completing switch

Osman Bukari Ds Osman Bukari [R] with a teammate

Thu, 23 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Osman Bukari wins Coupé de France Trophy

Bukari scores debut goal for Ghana

Bukari joins Serbian champions

Ghanaian winger, Osman Bukari, has started training with his new club Red Star Belgrade after completing his transfer to the Serbian club.

The former KAA Gent attacker joined the Red and Whites outfit on a four-year deal following his impressive performance with FC Nantes where he was on loan last season.

The 1991 Champions League winners signed the Ghana international winger for a fee worth €2 million.

After his successful switch to join the Serbian club, Osman Bukari was spotted training with his new teammates as the club prepares for the new 2022/23 football season.

The player is expected to be part of Red Star Belgrade’s campaign for next season as they defend their title in the Serbian Super Liga which they won last season.

The Serbian champions would also be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Bukari enjoyed a good stint in France as he helped FC Nantes win the Coupé de France Trophy last season.

The winger scored his debut goal for Ghana in their triumph over Madagascar in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
