Osman Bukari stops PSG superstars Neymar and Messi from scoring against Nantes

Osman Bukari intercepting a ball from Messi

Ghana forward Osman Bukari showed his versatility in the game between Nantes and PSG in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday night.

The former Gent midfielder currently on loan to Nantes helped his side to a 3-1 win against the French Champions.



Bukari earned an assist in the game before he was substituted in the 67th minute after picking up an injury.



The Ghana international was deployed in right-back to help deal with the pace of PSG superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.



The 23-year-old teed up Quentin Merlin inside the area and the 19-year-old unleashed an unstoppable shot that arrowed into the far top corner.

It was Nantes second after Randal Kolo Muani put the hosts in front as early as the fourth minute. They made it three on the stroke of halftime before Neymar, assisted by Messi, scored after the break.



Bukari got a standing ovation from the fans when he was replaced in the 67th minute by 31-year-old Sebastien Corchia.



Lasting over an hour in the game, Osman Bukari registered 39 touches, made four tackles, one assist and one interception before injury disrupted his play.