Osman Bukari suffers injury in Red Star Belgrade Champions League playoff defeat

Screenshot 2022 08 19 121612.png Osman Bukari joined Red Star Belgrade from Ligue 1 side Nantes

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana winger, Osman Bukari has suffered an injury in Red Star Belgrade's Champions League playoffs.

The Serbian side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Israeli side, Maccabi Haifa away.

Bukari was substituted on the 60th minute.

Bukari was the biggest threat to Maccabi's goal, and he was also an assist on Gelor Kanga's goal.

However, the former FC Nantes forward speaking in an interview after the game reiterated that he will be ready for the second leg of the playoffs.

"I felt a little pain in my muscle. I didn't want to take any risks, that's why I asked for a change. I will be ready for the second match," Bukari told Israel's Sport1.

"The fans were great. However, it's different in Belgrade. I hope you've seen the footage, get ready for it. If you come and see that atmosphere, you might as well die right away," he added.

Bukari joined the Serbian side this summer and has been impressive for the side.

