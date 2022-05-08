2
Sports

Osman Bukari wins Coupe de France with FC Nantes against Nice

20220507 211145 Scaled Nantes players celebrate their cup victory

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghana’s forward Osman Bukari has won the Coupe de France With FC Nantes in a narrow 1-0 victory over OGC Nice on Saturday evening.

The 22-year-old forward was a second half substitute as he came to help his side secure a vital win in the cup final to seal a place in the next UEFA Europa League group stage.

Osman came from the bench to replace Nigerian international Moses Simon on the 73rd minute mark of the match.

Ludovic Blas converted a 47th minute spot kick to help the Yellows Canaries lift the giant trophy by beating Nice.

Osman players 17 minutes of the match and got a good day at the office with his pace always troubling the opponent.

