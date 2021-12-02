Osman Ibrahim pockets GH₵500 after winning King Faisal player-of-the-month

King Fiasal striker, Osman Ibrahim

King Faisal forward, Osman Ibrahim has been gifted GH₵500 as a cash prize after winning the club's player-of-the-month(POTM).



The management awarded Osman the money and 50 inches TV as the prize for his looting start to the season in the Green and White colours.



The former Asante Kotoko forward scored three goals in four matches in the month of November. He guided Faisal to a famous 3-0 away win over Aduana Stars when he scored two goals.

Osman assisted two goals taking his goals involvement to five in four matches last month.



After receiving the award at the training grounds on Wednesday, December 1, he shared his words of appreciation.



"I thank the management for choosing me as the player of the month. I'm sure this will serve as a boost for me and my colleagues." he told Kessben FM.



The Kotoko loanee will not be in action this weekend as Faisal face his parent club on matchday 6 of the Ghana Premier League(GPL).