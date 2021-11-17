Osman Ibrahim warns GPL clubs to be wary of 'red-hot' King Faisal

King Faisal, striker Osman Ibrahim

Osman Ibrahim eye 15 goals this season

Osman Ibrahim wants to finish top three places with King Faisal



King Faisal have on all of their first three games in the GPL



King Faisal talisman Osman Ibrahim has cautioned the other Ghana Premier League(GPL) clubs to warry of King Faisal.



The Green and Whites have had an incredible start to the season, winning all three matches, including a surprising 3-1 away win over Aduana to snatch the latter's 46 home matches invincibility.



The 'Insha Allah' boys almost got relegated last season, but their perfect form this season shows a team on a mission to re-write the script.



Concerning the club's form, Osman has warned the other clubs to be circumspect when meeting Faisal.

"Things didn't go on very well last season but trust me, we have a very strong squad now, so all teams should be wary of King Faisal," he told Haske Radio in Kumasi.



The Asante Kotoko loanee has played a major role in all three wins by assisting the winner against WAFA, scoring two in the Aduana win and sealing the win over Ashanti Gold.



The young forward, who has scored three goals in three games, aims to hit 15 goals at the end of the season.



"As a player, I'm targeting the third position, and I'm hoping to score 15 or more goals this season to help King Faisal secure that position."



King Faisal, tied with Asante Kotoko at the top of the table, will visit Berekum Chelsea on GPL week four.