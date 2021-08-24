Ostersunds FK captain Samuel Mensiro accuses Kalmar star Oliver Berg of ‘sleazy racist abuse

Mensiro attempted to accost the Kalmar FF midfielder after the latter made some comments

Ostersunds FK captain Samuel Mensiro has accused Kalmar FF midfielder Oliver Berg of “vile” racial abuse.

The two players clashed during the dying embers of the Swedish Allsvenskan game between the Ostersunds FK and Kalmar FF at the Jämtkraft Arena on Monday.



Mensiro and Berg went in for a challenge together, clashed, and as the Ostersunds skipper was heading back to his position, he suddenly turned and angrily went back towards the Norwegian midfielder.



Clearly, Berg was not enthused by the challenge from Mensiro and that prompted his excessive reaction.



According to Mensiro, Berg used derogatory language against his ethnicity which also informed his incensed feedback.



“Svarta människor vet inte att spela fotboll”, which translates that “Black people don’t how to play football”.



Mensiro — who speaks fluent Svenska — could not hide his fury over Berg’s words hence tried grab the Norwegian by his jersey until the intervention of some Ostersunds technical bench who were close to the action.

The referee pulled the two players to one side and had some strong words with them before brandishing his yellow card.



Berg could be seen saying that he had not done anything whiles Mensiro looked perplex over the caution received.



The Mensiro continued to explain to the referee what had been said but the experienced Swedish official turned deaf ear to the defender’s complaint.



In the wake of the encounter, officials of Ostersunds FK implored the Allsvenskan [organizers of the championship] to open an investigation on the allegation.



Kalmar held on to the lone goal scored by Nils Froling in the 85th minute record their sixth victory of the campaign.



Ostersunds meanwhile are facing demotion from the top-flight as they are languishing at the bottom of the league standings — having clocked only 9 points from 16 games.