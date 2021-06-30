Ostersunds FK captain Samuel Mensiro wears rainbow armband in friendly victory against AIK Stockholm
Ostersunds FK defender Samuel Mensiro took to the pitch in Norrtälje wearing a rainbow-coloured armband for his team’s pre-season friendly encounter against AIK Stockholm on Monday.
Mensiro wore the rainbow-coloured armband to show solidarity with the LGBTQ communities during Pride Month.
The armband raised a few eyebrows amongst the large fans in Norrtälje where the game took place.
On the business end of the afternoon, the Red and Black lads proved their mettle with a 1-0 victory, courtesy a 26th-minute goal by Felix Hörberg.
Mensiro and his compatriots Patrick Kpozo and Frank Arhin played full throttle for Ostersunds FK.
The Jämtkraft Arena club are gearing up for the upcoming Swedish Allsvenskan which is set to begin on Saturday, July 3.
Ostersunds FK will kick-start their campaign with an away clash against Degerfors.
- William Opoku-Mensah hits hat-trick as Mukura Victory thump AS Muhanga
- Opoku and Lomotey return to Amiens SC for pre-season training
- Fatau Dauda wary of African Super League plans
- Ayiah: Monaco striker sheds light on Porto and AC Milan snub
- In-demand Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil begins preseason with KRC Genk
- Read all related articles