Otto Addo, Abedi Pele to feature as Shooting Stars host Dortmund Legends vs African legends

The game is on June 11

Football greats Abedi Pele, Asamoah Gyan, Augutine Jay Jay Okocch, Otto Addo and a host of others will be in action when Ghanaian club Shooting Stars host a game between Borussia Dortmund Legends and African football legends.

The game which will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium is one of a number of activities lined up from June 8 to June 12, 2022.



Other exciting events lined up for the program are Youth Development Coaching Clinic, CSR activities (visit to Chance for Children’s home) and a Gala Dinner on the 9th of June.



June 11 will climax the event as two-studded sides made up of African legends and Borussia Dortmunds will play a game at the stadium.



The curtain raiser game will be between the talented Shooting Stars FC and a select side.

The team will also take part in a golf tournament on June 12, 2022.



In a statement, Dortmund's CMO, Carsten Cramer, stated: “With over 160,000 registered club members, Borussia Dortmund is a uniquely intensive footballing experience. Over the past decades, BVB has enjoyed a vibrant and fruitful history with top talents from Africa, and attracted a number of excellent African players, such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Otto Addo, Ibrahim Tanko, Mohamed Zidan and Sunday Oliseh. We are all excited that this first-ever BVB Legends Ghana tour will finally take place, and look forward to creating some unforgettable memories together with Shooting Stars FC this summer.”



“As we develop our presence in Africa, it is very important for us to demonstrate how close our relationship is with our fans in Ghana. This tour provides an excellent opportunity for us to show what ‘Echte Liebe’ truly means. Together with the powerful line-up of our Legend Team, our international main sponsor Evonik, as well as ROWE the presenter of BVB’s Legends Series, we will continue to create success on and off the pitch” said Benedikt Scholz, Director of Internationalization & Commercial Partnerships of BVB.