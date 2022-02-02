Otto Addo: All you need to know about 'incoming' Black Stars coach

Former Black Stars assistant manager, Otto Addo

Former Ghana International, Otto Addo is on the verge of becoming the next Black Stars coach.

Reports claim that the Ghana Football Association(GFA) has held a fruitful meeting with the German-born Ghanaian and he is interested in becoming the next Ghana coach.



Otto Addo if appointed, will replace Milovan Rajevac to become the fourth Black Stars coach since 2017.



Here is all you need to know about Otto Addo



Early life



Otto Addo was born and bred in Germany to Ghanaian parents and has spent most of his life living in the country. He was born on June 9, 1975, in Hamburg.

Club Career



Addo spent all his playing career in Germany, playing for six different clubs. He was a winger with a brilliant skill set and could play on both wings. He also played in an attacking midfield position due to his creativity.



He had a career path that started from Hamburger SV in 1991 and ended at Hamburger in 2008. In between, he played for Bramfelder(1992-1993), Vfl Hamburg(1993-1996), Hannover(1996-1999), Borussia Dortmund(1999-2005), and Mainz 05(2005-2007).



He made name for himself when he joined Hannover 96 in 1996 while the club was in the German third league. He was one of the outstanding players who almost secured Hannover a qualification in 1997 but a defeat to Energies Cottbus brought their hopes to a halt.



Hannover eventually qualified to Bundesliga 2 the following year where Addo continued his fine form, scoring 8 goals in 30 matches. A performance that landed him a move to Borussia Dortmund in 1999 which he later joined Mainz.

After spending two seasons with Mainz, he returned to Hamburger SV in 2007 penning a three year. After a year into his contract, Otto Addo announced his retirement, drawing the curtain in 2008 at age 38.



Addo won one trophy throughout his club career which is the Bundesliga in 2002 with Dortmund. However, he has a UEFA Cup silver medal after Dortmund finished second with a defeat to Feyenoord Rotterdam in 2022.



International Career



Otto Addo played for the Black Stars for seven years- 1999 to 2006, making 15 appearances and scoring 2 goals.



He made his debut in Ghana’s 5-0 thrashing of Eritrea. His best moments in the Black Stars jersey came at the 2000 African Cup of Nations when Ghana co-hosted.

Although Ghana exited the competition in the second round, Addo's performance in the group stage was something memorable. He scored one of Ghana’s three goals at the tournament while Kwame Ayew scored the other two goals.



Addo made Ghana’s squad for the World Cup in 2006 and played in Ghana’s last two games in the group stage against Czech Republic and United State of America.



Coaching Career



After bringing his 17 years playing career to an end in 2008, Addo launched another football-related career in 2009 when he entered into coaching. He landed his first job at Hamburger as a youth team coach and also doubled as assistant manager for the first team from 2009 to 2015.



Within that period, he was appointed by the GFA as Black Stars scout from 2013 to 2015.

In 2017 Borussia Monchengladbach appointed him as ‘talent coach’ where he identified the most talented footballers for the club. He was handed a similar role in April 2019 at his former side Dortmund, which he was subsequently promoted to assistant coach role in December 2020 to assist interim manager Edin Terzic.



In 2021, he won his first trophy as a manager after Dortmund beat RB Leipzig in the DFB Pokal final.



Otto Addo was handed his second international managerial job in 2021 when he was appointed as the first assistant to Black Star coach Milovan Rajevac. But after a terrible performance by the team in Cameroon- Otto Addo was not available, the GFA sacked the technical team members including Addo.