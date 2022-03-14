Otto Addo, Black Stars Technical team to arrive in Ghana next week to prepare for Nigeria games

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo

The head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo and his deputies will arrive in Ghana next week to start preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers playoff game against Nigeria.

The Black Stars after failing to qualify for the last edition of the FIFA World Cup is aiming to secure the ticket to feature at this year’s tournament scheduled to be staged in Qatar.



To do that, Ghana must overcome rivals Nigeria over two legs late in March.



Today, sources have reported that the technical team of the Black Stars will meet for the first time in Ghana next week to begin preparations on the ground for the upcoming test.

Already, Coach Otto Addo is said to have submitted his squad for the two legs to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



His deputies, George Boateng and Didi Dramani will join him next week as well. Same is for Chris Hughton who is to serve as a Technical advisor for the games against Nigeria.



The first and second leg games between Ghana and Nigeria have been slated to be played on March 25, and 29, 2022, respectively.