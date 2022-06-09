Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, others 'know their stuff' – Thomas Partey

Coach Chris Hughton and Otto Addo

Ghana’s vice-captain, Thomas Partey has eulogized the technical team of the Black Stars for having sufficient knowledge about their profession.



Partey who was instrumental in the technical team’s first game against Nigeria acknowledged that the Black Stars technical team, made up of Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, Masuud Didi Dramani and George Boateng prepare well before matches.



He noted that the coaches know the weaknesses of the team and work on them strategically to improve the performance of players.

“They are prepared well, they know what the squad needs, what the squad needs, how to manage the team, we are happy with them and at the end, we learn from our mistakes,” Partey said in an interview.



On his performance for Arsenal which was disrupted by injuries, the midfielder said he would work hard to overcome such setbacks and help the team achieve its objectives next season.



He said, “we keep learning every day and that is how we move. I will continue to do my best to train harder, win more games than this season and in the end, we will have a lot of objectives to achieve. We will go for it, whatever happens, I am grateful and happy, I will keep pushing till everything is okay.”



Partey who got injured before the end of the Premier League season was left out of Ghana’s squad to help him recover completely before getting back on the pitch.





