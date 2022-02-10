Otto Addo, Chris Hughton’s appointment a compromise between GFA and govt - Dan Kweku Yeboah

Peace FM sports broadcaster, Dan Kweku Yeboah

Veteran sports broadcaster, Dan Kweku Yeboah is disappointed with the appointment of Otto Addo as the new Black Stars coach and former Brighton and Chris Hughton as the Technical Advisor to the team.



The Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, announced the appointment of Otto Addo as the new Black Stars coach while former Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton will act as the Technical Advisor to the team.



But Dan Kweku Yeboah believes that the aforementioned appointments are just a compromise between the government and the Ghana Football Association because the paymasters wanted Chris Hughton while the appointing officers were bent on giving the job to Otto Addo.

“It’s a compromise set up. The Ministry has its stand and preference and the FA have their stands. Instead of one to insist on what they believe to be the right step, they’ve both decided to be like United Nations,” Dan Kwaku Yeboah on Neat FM.



He also wondered why the GFA couldn’t give the job to Chris Hughton who has the best CV than any coach Ghana has hired in history.



“They’ve merged their ideas without thinking about the consequence. The topmost coach in the history of the Black Stars as far as I’m concerned is Chris Hughton. We’ve never hired a coach with a CV as rich as Chris Hughton. It is a compromise situation”.



Meanwhile, Otto Addo will be assisted by Aston Villa’s U-23 coach, George Boateng, and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani who is currently the technical director of Right to Dream Academy.