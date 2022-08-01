Otto Addo, Ibrahim Tanko feature in Borussia Dortmund legends match in front of 65,000 fans

Former Black Stars players Otto Addo, Ibrahim Tanko and Mallam Yahaya featured in Borussia Dortmund legends match at the Signal Iduna Park with 65,000 fans in attendance.

The three players who played for the German topflight club in their prime were all honoured by the club individually for their contribution to the BVB.



Ibrahim Tanko who is Ghana’s Under-23 coach grabbed an assist in the match which ended 4-1 in favour of Dortmund’s yellow team.



Mallam Yahaya spent four years at Dortmund between 1994 to 1997 and was a member of the squad that won the Bundesliga trophy in the 1994/95 season.



Ibrahim Tanko also won the Bundesliga titles on two occasions 1995 and 1996. He also won the prestigious UEFA Champions League with the club in 1997.



Ghana’s coach, Otto Addo who is a member of Dortmund's technical team also won the 2001/02 Bundesliga title with the club and was instrumental as the BVBs were runner-up in UEFA Cup that season.



Borussia Dortmund Legends in June visited Ghana to play an entertaining match against a team of African Giants which ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

JNA/KPE