0
Menu
Sports

Otto Addo allays injury fears of Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey ahead of Liverpool clash

Tariq Lamptey 098765.png Ghana defender, Tariq Lamptey

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach Otto Addo says Tariq Lamptey will be able to train on his return to Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their clash with Liverpool.

Lamptey, who switched allegiance in June to play for Ghana was named in Otto Addo’s 29-man squad for friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

He made his Black Stars debut when Ghana suffered a 3-0 defeat to South American giants, Brazil in Le Havre, France.

But unfortunately for Lamptey, he did not feature in Ghana’s 1-0 friendly win over Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain due to injury.

Ghana coach Otto Addo confirmed Lamptey “felt something” during the warm-up at training ahead of the Nicaragua match but was hopeful he will be able to train on his return to the club.

“We just didn’t want to take that risk and it doesn’t look too bad.” He said.

Meanwhile, Brighton will be monitoring the injury situation of the enterprising right-back ahead of the Liverpool encounter this weekend.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours