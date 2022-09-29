Otto Addo allays injury fears of Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey ahead of Liverpool clash

Ghana defender, Tariq Lamptey

Ghana coach Otto Addo says Tariq Lamptey will be able to train on his return to Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their clash with Liverpool.

Lamptey, who switched allegiance in June to play for Ghana was named in Otto Addo’s 29-man squad for friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.



He made his Black Stars debut when Ghana suffered a 3-0 defeat to South American giants, Brazil in Le Havre, France.



But unfortunately for Lamptey, he did not feature in Ghana’s 1-0 friendly win over Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain due to injury.

Ghana coach Otto Addo confirmed Lamptey “felt something” during the warm-up at training ahead of the Nicaragua match but was hopeful he will be able to train on his return to the club.



“We just didn’t want to take that risk and it doesn’t look too bad.” He said.



Meanwhile, Brighton will be monitoring the injury situation of the enterprising right-back ahead of the Liverpool encounter this weekend.