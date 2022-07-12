Otto Addo believes new Black Stars players will succeed

Black Stars Head Coach, Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo has backed the six new additions to the Black Stars team to have a successful time.

Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Stephen Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah Koningsdorffer, and Patric Pfeiffer are all now Black Stars players and available for selection, according to the Ghana Football Association.



“Since March we’ve been talking to a lot of players who we think can have an impact on the team,” he told the BBC.



“I can understand it can be a difficult decision, especially if you were born in another country and you’re young.



“It’s a lifetime decision, unlike at club level where you can play for several teams, so it’s very difficult and I understand them better, having been born in Germany.



“But we want those who have decided to get familiar with the team and the staff as soon as possible.

“So everybody who wants to join has to join now so they know exactly what they’re going to do,” he added.



Otto Addo also played down suggestions of the new players basing their decision to join on playing at the Qatar World Cup.



“It’s a tough decision and they know what they’re getting into. Surely it’s not just about this World Cup.



“It’s about more World Cups to come, AFCONs, winning and being successful, so it’s not just about this one World Cup.”



Ghana will play Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in the group stage of the World Cup.