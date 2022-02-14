Otto Addo can lead Black Stars to victory against Nigeria – Nyantakyi

Interim Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Otto Addo appointed interim Black Stars coach

GFA appoint Chris Hughton as Ghana’s Technical Adviser



Ghana to play Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoffs



Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] president Kwesi Nyantakyi is confident interim Black Stars coach Otto Addo will make history with Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.



According to the former GFA boss, Otto Addo can only be successful if Ghanaians rally behind the coach and there is positive media reportage across the country.



Speaking on GTV Sports Plus ‘Saving our Passion’ on Thursday, February 10, 2022, Nyantakyi noted that Otto Addo must cut off any interference and make bold decisions.



“This is a new technical team and I believe when we support them physically and spiritually, we can do it against Nigeria. Otto Addo is on the verge of qualifying the Black Stars for the World Cup but in this era, he must make decisions on his own, Nyantakyi said.

“I strongly believe that we will make it to Qatar. We must rally behind this technical team and especially Otto Addo. The media must be positive in their reportage and if we support and rally behind Otto Addo, we will make it to the Mundial this time around in Qatar,” he added.



Serbian trainer, Milovan Rajevac was dismissed after Ghana’s abysmal performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Otto Addo, a trainer scout with Dortmund was named the interim coach with Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and George Boateng acting as assistant coaches while Chris Hughton was named as Technical Advisor on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, by the GFA.



The newly constituted technical team have been tasked to qualify Ghana for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Otto’s first game in charge will be against Nigeria on March 24 at the Cape Coast Stadium before travelling to Abuja for the return game on March 29 2022 World Cup playoffs.