Otto Addo didn't underrate Central African Republic - GFA Spokesperson

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Ghana draw with Central African Republic

Kudus Mohammed scores second goal in 2023 AFCON qualifiers



Ghana lead Group E with 4 points



Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has refuted claims that Black Stars coach, Otto Addo underrated Central African Republic with the line-up for the game at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Angola.



The Black Stars drew 1-1 against The Wild Beasts in their second group game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifies.



Otto Addo was criticized for his team selection against Central African Republic after Karl Namnganda cancelled Kudus Mohammed's 19th-minute goal in the 41st minute.

Reacting to the criticisms, Henry Asante Twum stated that Otto Addo assembled the best players for the game against The Wild Beasts.



"I do not think Otto Addo underrated the Central African Republic. I think CAR were motivated to play against Ghana because most of the top players were rested on the day but in that team, we had Kudus Mohammed, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah, Osman Bukari, and other players."



"Again, I think Otto Addo was accessing players by giving them the chance to play but I think in all, it was a good game and it is good did not lose that game," he told Accra-based Asempa FM.



The Black Stars despite the draw against Central Africa Republic are on top of the Group E table with 4 points after two games in the qualifiers.