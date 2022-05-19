0
Otto Addo expects Daniel-Kofi Kyereh to be part of Black Stars squad for world cup

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo has disclosed that he expects star attacker Daniel-Kofi Kyereh to be part of his squad that will play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Following the reaching of an agreement with Borussia Dortmund, Coach Otto Addo is expected to be in charge of the Black Stars not only for the qualifiers to the 2023 AFCON but for the world cup in Qatar as well.

Speaking to Transfer Market in an interview, the Germany-trained gaffer has opened up on his admiration for attacker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.

According to him, Kyereh in particular has a lot of quality and should make the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“It's still six months away and we still have a few games ahead of us. But in principle, a positive trend can of course be observed for both players. "Otschi" Wriedt had been back for a long time in March and did a really good job.

“In view of his performances in the current season, a lot would have to happen to Daniel-Kofi Kyereh for me to say: "He can't keep up." The boy not only inspires in the 2nd Bundesliga but has also done very well in the national team recently well done. I'm reluctant to lean out the window, as I said, there are still six months to go, but of course, he'll normally be there - he's just too strong for that,” Coach Otto Addo said.

Ghana’s campaign in the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON is set to start in early June.

