0
Menu
Sports

Otto Addo expects nationality switches of three foreign-born players next week

Otto Addo1 453x400 Otto Addo

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has confirmed that he expects the nationality switch of three players to be completed by next week.

The three players have given their consent to the Ghana FA out of which they have applied for the nationality switch on their behalf.

Since Ghana's qualification to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, the West African nation has been linked with the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah, and Inaki Williams among others.

According to the Borussia Dortmund assistant coach, there will be clarity next week as he expects the three players to be ready for Ghana's 2023 AFCON double header qualifiers against Angola.

It’s an open secret that we have talked to a lot of players and I think latest by next week, we would know who would like to join us”. Otto Addo said.

“Surely, we would have to be very fast now because we have set a limit, if someone wants to join us he must be ready for the September window and for that we will need answers now.

“Hopefully we will know more by next week and we will see if we can get one or two players to try out during the September international break.”

Ghana is in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change
50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about