Otto Addo explains Black Stars' failure at 2021 AFCON

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Interim Ghana head coach, Otto Addo, has explained the Black Stars’ poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON).



Otto said the Black Stars' shambolic performance at the tournament in Cameroon was due to some strokes of bad luck.



He said Ghana were unlucky to have experienced a collection of bad circumstances at the AFCON.



“The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was a collection of bad circumstances, one came after the other and they were very unlucky,” he said as reported by CAFOnline.

He admitted the team had a terrible outing but feels bad luck also played a role in the team's poor performance.



“The performance was poor but a lot of bad luck also worked against us,” he added.



Ghana were in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.



The Black Stars kick-started the tournament with a 1-0 defeat to Morocco. Then a one-all draw against Gabon followed before ending the first round of games with a 3-2 loss to debutant Comoros.



After failing to record a single win, Ghana crashed out of the competition at the group stage.