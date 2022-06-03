Otto Addo explains why Gideon Mensah played at center back against Madagascar

Otto Addo

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has revealed why he played Gideon Mensah in an unfamiliar center back role in Ghana's win over Madagascar.

The RB Salzburg defender who is traditionally a left back was handed an unfamiliar role of playing as a left sided center back alongside Daniel Amartey.



He performed admirably well considering its an unfamiliar role and that was his first time although the Malagasies posed very little threat but anytime they did he was the there to clear away any danger.



Mensah played the entire duration of the game as Ghana defeated the minnows by 3-0 with goals from Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari.



Speaking after the game, Otto Addo revealed that he wanted a natural left footer to play the ball into Baba Rahman from center back.

“He played well against Nigeria and in free training. Especially when I know that we are the favourites [against Madagascar] and we have the ball more, I feel more comfortable if somebody can move with his left foot. Actually, our number 6, Baba [Iddrisu], was mostly free and it is more difficult, from the left side, to play to him with the right foot,” he said in the post-match presser.



“So if we have a natural left-footer, we can use that space more and we can play to Baba much easier than a right-footed player. That was the reason why I decided to play Gideon there. I know he is capable of good defending, he made some good tackles as well. Gideon is capable of so much more and maybe he doesn’t know.”



The Black Stars will on Sunday play against Central African Republic before departing for Japan for the Kirin Cup.