Otto Addo has no business with Black Stars - NPP executive

A member of the National Executive Council of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Aziz Harunah Futah has said that Borussia Dortmund scout trainer, Otto Addo's name should not be in the conversation for who becomes the next Black Stars coach.
The NPP Nasara Coordinator argued that former Black Stars assistant coach, Ibrahim Tanko has a better CV and thus deserves the job than former Ghana international.
Speaking to Kasapa FM, Aziz explained why he believes Tanko is a better fit for the role than Otto Addo.
"As for Otto Addo, I don't see him being the head coach of the Black Stars. Because of what? If it’s about the experience, Tanko has it. Tanko has also been an assistant coach for Dortmund before.
“Apart from that Tanko moved to be the assistant of the Cameroon National Team. He has also assisted Kwesi Appiah so the experience is there. So, you compare Tanko and Otto Addo, Tanko is far ahead. Unless the FA wants to play mystery, either than that Tanko is far ahead of Otto Addo. What is he (Otto Addo) coming to do? He is working with Dortmund. Tanko has also had the same role at Dortmund."
He continued that, even if any other coach aside from Addo is handed the job, Tanko should be appointed as an assistant.
"He (Tanko) is a Ghanaian, he has worn the Black Stars jersey before so they should give him the opportunity. I don’t know why they don’t want to give him that opportunity. In fact, I don’t know. And even if they will about someone else like the other coach from UK (Chris Hughton) I believe Tank oust assist him."
The race for the Black Stars job has been keen as Otto Addo and former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Chris Hughton are the front runners.
The Ghana FA is said to have held talks with the Dortmund technical team member. Meanwhile, the government prefers Hughton to Addo as the perfect successor for Milovan Rijevac.
