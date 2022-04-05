Otto Addo has the potential to become a top football coach - Gideon Mensah

Coach Otto Addo

Ghana left-back, Gideon Mensah has praised Otto Addo, saying he has the potential to become a top football gaffer after leading the Black Stars to book a qualification in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 46-year-old was named as the interim Black Stars coach following the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac in January.



Addo was tasked to lead the Back Stars to qualify for the Mundial.



Despite playing an old rival, Nigeria in the playoff games, the former Ghana international delivered the World Cup berth.



Mensah however claimed there was no doubt in his mind and the mind of other players that Addo would make an excellent coach.



“We could see he could be a good coach from how he was as an assistant, and he proved himself against Nigeria. We had only 3 days to prepare, but before the game he had explained to every single player what the plan was," he told Citi Sports.

“Every member of the staff brought something different, and it was a masterstroke to bring them together.”



When queried about Addo’s surprising switch to a back five in the second leg in Abuja, which saw Mensah deployed as a left-sided centre back, a role he had never played, the defender explained he was well aware of the possibility.



“We were used to building up in a 3, so when we made the change in Nigeria it was expected. Coach Otto explained that if all the centre backs were right-footed it would be easier to limit our build up so he needed a left-footed one."



Meanwhile, President Akufo Addo has tasked the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to ensure Otto Addo, together with technical team are maintained for the World Cup.