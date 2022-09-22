Otto Addo hints at playing Kudus Mohammed as ‘false’ 9

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo and Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has said he has his options open, regarding playing Kudus Mohammed as a false 9 for the Black Stars.

There have been arguments that the Ajax man should be used in the same role in the national team in order to get the best out of the 22-year-old.



According to the manager, Kudus excelling in the false 9 roles at Ajax does not surprise him as he was already aware of what Kudus is capable of.



Otto Addo answered that 'anything can happen' when he was asked about playing Kudus in the striking role at Black Stars.



"For me, it's not a big surprise how he is playing. Because, surely, we know him well and I'm just happy for him that he is now part of the starting eleven in Ajax. And we have all kinds of ideas and so many good players that Kudus could be an option but there are so many other options also for him. Surely, we won't talk about tactical things before matches or before the world cup but anything can happen," he said in his pre-match presser ahead of the Brazil game.



Kudus, who is primarily a midfielder has scored 6 goals in 7 appearances while playing the unusual role at Ajax.

Ghana will face Brazil in an international friendly on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 18:30 kick-off time at the Stade Océane in France.



