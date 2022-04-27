Otto Addo inching close to Black Stars job

Otto Addo, Black Stars interim coach

Otto Addo is close to being appointed as the head coach of the Black Stars as the Ghana Football Association(GFA) is currently in talks with the Borussia Dortmund Assistant coach and his club.

Ghanaguardian.com understands that GFA President Kurt Okraku is currently in Europe and has held positive talks with Otto Addo but is yet to meet Dormund but the duo are positive an agreement could be reached very soon.



The Ghanaian trainer who is an assistant coach at the German club will lead Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



But Otto Addo is pushing to combine the Dortmund job and the Ghana coaching role on the long term and believes that his relationship with his German side will allow him take both jobs.



Addo has never hidden his intent to take Ghana to the World Cup in Qatar but is also not ready to give up his Dortmund job so a compromise will have to be reached with Ghana willing to accept him combining both jobs.



After Ghana's dismal showing at the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was shown the exit with Otto Addo being made the coach whiles George Boateng and Masaud Didi Dramani were made assistant coaches.

Whiles Irishman with Ghanaian father Chris Hughton was made a technical advisor to the Otto Addo lead techincal team.



The new look technical team masterminded a qualification over fierce rivals Nigeria in a two legged play off game.



Their contract ended after securing qualification to the World Cup against Nigeria but the GFA is keen to continue with the same team and are in talks to quickly wrap up negotiations with the German club as qualifies for the 2023 AFCON will begin in June.



Ghana has been drawn in group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, Korea Republic and Uruguay.



Meanwhile the qualifies for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast will start in June with Ghana drawn alongside Angola, Central African Republic and Madagascar.