Otto Addo insists on Salisu, Mensah as backup for Djiku, Amartey but GFA cancels out Salisu

Officials of the Ghana Football Association have totally cancelled out Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu after he rejected an invitation to join the Black Stars squad for the just-ended World Cup Qualification round in which Ghana triumphed over Nigeria.

The FA Spokesperson Henry Twum Asante said the FA will now concentrate on those who are ready and willing to play such as Hudson Odoi and Tariq Lamptey but leave the decision ultimately for the Coaching staff to make.



Reports say Coach Otto Addo wants to give him one last chance ahead of the World Cup as a plan B for Ghana’s most dependable Amartey and Djiku.



Otto Addo wants to have options in Salisu and Jonathan Mensah ahead of the world cup where on previous occasions Ghana struggled anytime a key player gets injured or out of form temporarily.



Coach Otto Addo has said he will submit his team plan to the FA and there should be no surprises of Salisu makes the list.



The Ghana FA indicated that the former Real Valladolid defender Salisu has been invited 5 times by Ghana and he rejected all the overtures and left to them he is out and canceled.

Ahead of the AFCON, he was sent an invite to join the team’s training camp in Doha, Qatar but turned down the invitation at the time.



The Southampton defender failed to honour his debut Black Stars call-up in 2019 citing injury problems.



Last year, former Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor admitted that the Ghana Football Association had made contact with Salisu concerning playing for Ghana.



However, the association’s effort was deemed unsuccessful with the 22-year-old rejecting the opportunity.



The Southampton defender has stated emphatically that he isn't ready to honour national team duties.

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac is set to announce his provisional squad for the tournament in the coming days.



The Serbian trainer has submitted the names to the Ghana FA with the invited players expected to travel to Doha to begin preparations ahead of the tournament.



The Black Stars of Ghana will open camp in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.



