Otto Addo is a 'super-good' coach - Henry Asante Twum

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) Henry Asante Twum has lauded former Black Stars stopgap coach Otto Addo.



Henry Asante Twum has described the Borussia Dortmund technical team member as a 'super-good' coach.



Twum while praising Otto highlighted how the former Ghana international gets the best out of his players.



“Coach Otto Addo is more than a coach. He does many things to get the best out of anyone he works with. He is a super-good coach," he said as quoted by 442ghana.com

Otto is currently out of contract after leading Ghana to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Twum confirmed that the GFA are in talks with Dortmund to get Otto Addo as the Black Stars coach for the World Cup.



"There have been many engagements with him and his club (Dortmund) and there is more to it. He’s hungry to see Ghana succeed in the World Cup,” he added.



Otto Addo led Ghana to eliminate Nigeria in the playoffs round to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars have been in Group H, alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



The tournament kicks off on November 21, 2022, and ends on December 18, 2022.