Otto Addo is best choice for Black Stars job – GFA exco member

GFA sack Milovan Rajevac

Ghana fails to win AFCON title after 40-years



Ghana bow out of AFCON 2021 at group stage



Executive Member of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Tony Aubynn has backed former Ghana international Otto Addo for the vacant Black Stars coaching role.



The Black Stars head coach role became vacant after the GFA sacked Milovan Rajevac following Ghana’s worst-ever performance at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Dr. Tony Aubynn is backing Otto Addo who is currently the assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund to take over the role as he sees him as the best fit for the Black Stars.



“Otoo Addo is the best choice now because he was the assistant for Milo and he has trained with the boys and they respect him so much.



“He’s the right man for the job now, considering the fact that he’s also a former player,” Dr. Tony Aubynn said in an interview with Accra-based Angel FM.



Meanwhile, the media is reporting that Otto Addo is the choice of the Ghana Football Association while the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports is pushing for Chris Hughton to become the next Black Stars coach.