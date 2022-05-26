21
Menu
Sports

Otto Addo is making the same mistakes - Social media users react to Black Stars squad

31202210143 H41o266fey Otto Addo Black Stars Yellow Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otto Addo name Ghana squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers

GFA confirm appointment of Otto Addo as Black Stars coach

Ghana to face Madagascar in 2023AFCON qualifiers

Ghanaians have lashed out at Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo after releasing his squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

A section of Ghanaians feel disappointed after learning about some players they feel did not merit call-ups.

Many believe the Ghana Football Association(GFA) forced the players on the German-based gaffer.

Among the names mentioned are Mubarak Wakaso, Benjamin Tetteh, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, and Baba Rahman.

Otto Addo officially announced named his 33-man squad on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, before playing the Central African Republic four days later.

The team will also take part in a four nations tournament in Japan scheduled for June 2022.



Here are some reactions after the squad announcement































Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Education Minister mentioned in US$1.2 million training scandal
'Break the Eight with me' - Ken Agyapong speaks on Presidential ambition
Ken Agyapong’s daughter swept awards at High School graduation in US
Georgina Wood, Elizabeth Ohene, Sir Sam Jonah and others own state lands
Otto Addo names 33-man squad for AFCON qualifiers
Otto Addo names 33-man squad for AFCON qualifiers
Otto Addo names 33-man squad for AFCON qualifiers
Otto Addo names 33-man squad for AFCON qualifiers
I wouldn't hesitate to marry a Ghanaian if he is the man of my dreams - Anne Sophie Avé
News of Tariq Lamptey rejecting England U-21 call-up generates excitement on social media
Related Articles: