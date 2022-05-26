Otto Addo is making the same mistakes - Social media users react to Black Stars squad

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Otto Addo name Ghana squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Ghanaians have lashed out at Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo after releasing his squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



A section of Ghanaians feel disappointed after learning about some players they feel did not merit call-ups.



Many believe the Ghana Football Association(GFA) forced the players on the German-based gaffer.



Among the names mentioned are Mubarak Wakaso, Benjamin Tetteh, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, and Baba Rahman.



Otto Addo officially announced named his 33-man squad on Thursday, May 26, 2022.



Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, before playing the Central African Republic four days later.

The team will also take part in a four nations tournament in Japan scheduled for June 2022.







Here are some reactions after the squad announcement





So Ati Zigi still they the call up inside. Ei — Emmanuel (????????Qatar 2022????????????????????????????) (@manuel_batu) May 26, 2022

So what schlupp do you people? Also baba Rahman, wakaso oh cmon — Frandy (@skottipimpin) May 26, 2022

Black stars still dey call Wakaso , Jonathan Mensah and Baba Rahman ? What for ? Ei — ???????? Mempeasem President ???? (@AsieduMends) May 26, 2022

What is Wakaso and Benjamin Tetteh doing in the squad list? Telling me schlupp still didn’t get a callup? — M A R T I N ???????? (@Happykvng1) May 26, 2022

I dont think people should be Angry over the black stars call up



This might be a Farewell call up for Wakaso, Jonathan Mensah and co



They wont make the world cup squad so this is compensation — kay ???? (@KayPoissonOne) May 26, 2022

