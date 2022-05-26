Otto Addo is making the same mistakes - Social media users react to Black Stars squad

Otto Addo name Ghana squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers
Ghanaians have lashed out at Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo after releasing his squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
A section of Ghanaians feel disappointed after learning about some players they feel did not merit call-ups.
Many believe the Ghana Football Association(GFA) forced the players on the German-based gaffer.
Among the names mentioned are Mubarak Wakaso, Benjamin Tetteh, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, and Baba Rahman.
Otto Addo officially announced named his 33-man squad on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, before playing the Central African Republic four days later.
The team will also take part in a four nations tournament in Japan scheduled for June 2022.
Here are some reactions after the squad announcement
Wakaso and Ati Zigi what are they doing in this squad? eei Otto Addo, u too so u dey bring? https://t.co/TdZTBQx7M1— PAQ® (@PapaQuasy) May 26, 2022
So Ati Zigi still they the call up inside. Ei— Emmanuel (????????Qatar 2022????????????????????????????) (@manuel_batu) May 26, 2022
So what schlupp do you people? Also baba Rahman, wakaso oh cmon— Frandy (@skottipimpin) May 26, 2022
Black stars still dey call Wakaso , Jonathan Mensah and Baba Rahman ? What for ? Ei— ???????? Mempeasem President ???? (@AsieduMends) May 26, 2022
Mode3 gyimiii naaaa nothing has changed tswwww Why is Wakasu,Baba Rahman and Ati zigi doing in the team ?Is black stars for some people? Otto Addo is repeating same stupid mistakes again gyimiii no dooso too much— E-levy_maame_tw3 (@NanaOfori44) May 26, 2022
What is Wakaso and Benjamin Tetteh doing in the squad list? Telling me schlupp still didn’t get a callup?— M A R T I N ???????? (@Happykvng1) May 26, 2022
Wakaso and Baba Rahman shouldn't be in this list, I doubt if they were invited by Otto Addo— kweku aboagye (@kwekuaboagye5) May 26, 2022
This is why the GFA wants Otto Addo instead of Chris Hughton to be the head coach. Always pushing their own players in the team. Wakaso and Baba Rahman by this time. Kae— Noel Mac Anthony (@noelhimself) May 26, 2022
I always said Otto Addo is acting like some "puppet" lmao, like why ugo call Wakaso. With all these new talents available. The GFA will always control selections and it is sad— Twilight????????????☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) May 26, 2022
"Otto Addo is his own man. He won't budge"— Original Pay All (@BarristerDrew) May 26, 2022
Lol next joke pls.
Wakaso’s Black Stars inclusion raising lots of questions for Otto Addo and his team…Can we make a case for Sulley Muntari?— Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) May 26, 2022
If Otto Addo is resting the squad for World Cup adey barb but if he no win too he go hear am waa.— •gyesi (@_gyesi) May 26, 2022
Was this call up done by Otto Addo himself or them do give am cos ei ????— Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) May 26, 2022
The new BlackStars call up proves GFA does the selection of the players, not Otto Addo. Seems it’s never ending, Ghana ????— NUNGUA BURNA (FACTOS RONALDO) (@viewsdey) May 26, 2022
I dont think people should be Angry over the black stars call up— kay ???? (@KayPoissonOne) May 26, 2022
This might be a Farewell call up for Wakaso, Jonathan Mensah and co
They wont make the world cup squad so this is compensation
Black Stars Chief of Staff!! pic.twitter.com/PZyXPfxO2O— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) May 26, 2022
This Black Stars squad can't even beat about the Bush.— Don (@Opresii) May 26, 2022
