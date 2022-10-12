0
Menu
Sports

Otto Addo is not brave enough to bench Dede Ayew or Jordan Ayew – Countryman Songo

Countryman Songo Game.png Sports journalist, Countryman Songo

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyeman, better known as Countryman Songo, believes coach Otto Addo does not have enough courage to bench Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew in the Black Stars.

According to him, although it is evident that Andre Ayew no longer has enough strength to start matches for the Black Stars, coach Otto Addo still cannot bench the Al-Sadd player because he is not brave.

“I hear Ghanaians say Dede Ayew is now old, but if it was an experienced coach, he would have known how to use him to start from the bench or start and get substituted, but he doesn’t have the courage,” Songo said on his show on Adom TV.

He explained that Ghana needs a coach as confident as Erik Ten Hag who can bench world-class players like Ronaldo and wouldn’t budge if he is criticized.

“Before you make calls that Dede should be benched check if your coach is experienced like Manchester United’s coach who was courageous enough to bench Ronaldo,” he stated adding, “I dare this trainer scout bench, Dede.”

Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew have been consistently named in Ghana’s matches despite their deep in performance.

JNA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
Related Articles: