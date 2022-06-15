'Otto Addo is the best' - Erling Haaland praises Black Stars coach

Striker Erling Haaland and Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Erling Haaland signs five-year contract with Manchester City



GFA appoint Otto Addo as Black Stars coach



Norwegian striker, Erling Braut Haaland had some nice words for Black Stars coach, Otto Addo in his parting message before leaving German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.



Erling Haaland after spending two years with Borussia Dortmund left at the end of the 2021/2022 season to sign a five-year contract with English Premier League champions Manchester City.

But in his parting message to the Borussia Dortmund fraternity, Erling Haaland praised Otto Addo for the amazing work he did to help nurture him when he first arrived in Germany from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.



The 21-year-old described the Black Stars coach as the best while talking about the impact the Ghanaian had on his life.



“That’s the biggest legend, if we talk about the biggest legends in this club, this guy, he’s the best one. He is the best. Otto,” Erling Haaland said as quoted by Ghanasoccceernet.



Black Stars coach Otto Addo also doubles as an assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund.