Otto Addo is the right man for Ghana job - Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo during Black Stars ttraining

Bordeaux defender Gideon Mensah believes Dortmund's Otto Addo is the right man for the Ghana job ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Otto Addo-led team qualified the Black Stars for the global showpiece following a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in the final play-offs of the World Cup at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja in March.



The 46-year-old became the first Ghanaian to have represented Ghana at the World Cup and also qualified the team for the mundial as a coach.



"Me as a playing body, I don't know if I'm in the right position to give that answer but obviously me as a player now if I'm going to have Otto Addo as my coach in the World Cup, I'm going to be glad," Gideon Mensah exclusively told Footballghana.com.

"I worked with him these past days and I feel like he is going to be the right guy for the job but I'm not the one to decide so anyway, whoever comes in we just have to fight for the country and fight for our people."



Otto Addo is likely to continue as Black Stars coach at least for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana have been placed in Group H together with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea for the World Cup which is scheduled for November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.