Otto Addo is the right man to compete with Eguavoen - JE Sarpong

Former Asante Kotoko manager, J E Sarpong

GFA hand Black Stars job to Otto Addo on interim basis

Chris Hughton grabs Black Stars role



Ghana draw Nigeria for World Cup playoffs



Veteran Ghanaian coach, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong has said the appointment of Otto Addo as the Black Stars interim head coach will help Ghana compete against Nigeria's local manager, Augustine Eguavoen.



He asserted that the GFA has fulfilled the will of every Ghanaian by appointing a Ghanaian to assume the role.



Speaking to ghanasportspage.com, the former Asante Kotoko coach said he believes Otto Addo is the right man for the role.

“Otto is a Ghanaian so if everybody wants a local coach to lead the team to cope with Eguavoen and Aliou Cisse. I think he is the right man to come."



Sarpong clarified that he is not tagging Addo as the right man to handle the Black Stars but believes the FA has opted for a good plan in changing the face of the team.



“I'm not saying he is the right man to handle the Black Stars but per our situation, we need a new turnover and new faces in the Black Stars so definitely we need somebody to come and they might be looking for another group to come so I think is the plan of the GFA but Addo is the man now,” he added.



GFA announced the appointment of Otto Addo as the interim coach on February 9,2022, with former Newcastle manager, Chris Hugton, Aston Villa's U-23 coach, George Boateng, and former FC Nordsjælland coach Didi Dramani serving as technical director, assistant coach one and assistant two respectively.



The new team will lead Ghana for the double header against Nigeria the FIFA World Cup playoffs.