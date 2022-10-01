Otto Addo is unfit to coach Black Stars - Charles Taylor

Otto Addo, Black Stars coach

Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor has criticized head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, claiming he is unfit to manage the national team.

The Borussia Dortmund assistant coach has come under intense backlash following Ghana's performance against Nicaragua in the second September friendly game.



Following a 3-0 defeat against Brazil as part of preparations for the 2022 World Cup, Ghanaian football fans were expecting the team to put up a solid performance against the 139th-ranked country.



However, after 90 minutes of action, the Black Stars had a 1-0 win over the Central American side on Tuesday.



Following the outcome of two games, Addo has come under pressure with several questioning his tactics and calling for his dismissal ahead of the Mundial.



According to Taylor, Addo is not fit and not capable of managing the national team.

"Otto Addo is a scout," the Asante Kotoko forward told Adom FM.



"His job is to watch, nurture players. He's not capable of managing Black Stars.



"We need to have a standard for everything. People won't understand why Kudus Mohammed performs at Ajax but not Black Stars," he added.



Otto Addo has signed a one-year contract with the Ghana Football Association [GFA] after steering Ghana's qualification to the global showpiece scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.