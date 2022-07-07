0
Otto Addo makes strong stance against racism

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has continued his fight against racism by making strong calls over the problem that has affected football.

The former Borussia Dortmund player together with Gerald Asamoah and Patrick Owomoyela have announced an anti-racism initiative.

Their outfit will be responsible for fighting against the act as well as protect players of colour.

"I know that the DFB is active, but not in the way we would like. It is therefore time for us to organize ourselves, form up and show the flag," Addo, who has had his own experiences with racism, told Sport1.

Racism has been rife in football with many people hiding behind fake social media accounts attacking black players.

Otto Addo was confirmed Ghana coach in April and will lead the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The Borussia Dortmund talent trainer was the coach in charge as Ghana defeated Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup.

